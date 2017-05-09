Courtney Goldsmith

Troubled outsourcing giant Mitie has announced a new chairman as Roger Matthews will step down from his role after 11 years of service.

In its latest boardroom shakeup, Mitie has appointed Derek Mapp as chairman-elect. Mapp will take over as chairman from Matthews at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) on 26 July.

Mapp is currently non-executive chairman of both Informa and Huntsworth and has sat on boards for over 20 years.

Mapp said he admires Mitie's energy and ambition to grow. "I understand the challenges that the business has faced recently and I believe that the right steps are being taken to restore balance sheet strength and achieve future success. I am looking forward to joining the board and getting directly involved in the turnaround."

Larry Hirst, senior independent director at Mitie, said: "It was important that our next chairman possessed the necessary attributes to ensure robust corporate governance and a strong challenge to the management team. I am confident that in Derek Mapp we have found the right person to do that. I am delighted that we have been able to secure someone of his calibre as Mitie's chairman. "

Chief executive Phil Bentley, who joined the firm at the end of 2016 after Ruby McGregor-Smith stepped down as the firm's boss, said: "In Derek, we have a proven chairman with extensive operational experience to help transform Mitie."

Last week, the firm revealed it will take a hit of up to £50m after an accounting review unearthed issues with the way it was booking its costs. It also revealed 160 jobs were slashed as the first wave of a cost cutting programme.

