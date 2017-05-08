Shruti Tripathi Chopra

An American lawyer has called on telecoms regulator Ofcom to block Fox's £11.7bn takeover of Sky.

Lisa Bloom is representing Wendy Walsh, one of the women accusing former Fox News presenter Bill O’Reilly of sexual harassment. The anchor departed amid a slew of sexual harassment claims.

Bloom said: "We both very strongly believe that Fox should not be allowed to take full ownership of Sky.

Read More: Sky takeover deal is "in the interest of the UK", Fox tells government

"In the meeting that just ended, I told Ofcom about the epidemic of sexual harassment and retaliation and allegations of racism rampant inside the Murdoch media empire in the US. It’s phone-hacking part two. The Murdoch media hacks, harasses and hides it with hush money."

Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) are currently reviewing the Fox-Sky deal. The two bodies are analysing whether media baron Rupert Murdoch's takeover of Sky would give him too much control of UK news media and whether or not he is a “fit and proper” owner.

Last month, former Labour leader Ed Miliband and ex-business secretary Sir Vince Cable wrote to Ofcom to call for it to block the deal.

In a letter, the trio claimed that Sky would no longer remain a “fit and proper” holder of a broadcast licence if the takeover succeeded.