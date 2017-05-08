Ross McLean

Homegrown tennis player Dan Evans has questioned the allegiance of Aljaz Bedene to Britain after being usurped by the Slovenia-born right-hander in the world rankings.

Evans, who lost to Robin Haase in the first round of the Madrid Open yesterday, has dropped to No58 in the standings, two places below Bedene, who switched allegiance to Britain in March 2015.

The 26-year-old has been a long-standing critic of Bedene, who had an attempt to overturn his ban on representing Great Britain in the Davis Cup, having previously played for Slovenia, rejected by an arbitration hearing in March.

“I don’t think he really believes he’s British either,” said Evans. “The BBC tweet non-stop about how well he’s doing but does he know what the Sun newspaper is for example?

“Would he know why it doesn’t get bought in Liverpool? That’s British people who know British stuff, that’s what a British person is, but that’s my opinion.”

Evans was defeated 7-5, 6-2 to world No45 Haase on the clay of Madrid in a showdown which lasted just 80 minutes.