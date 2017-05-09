Lynsey Barber

Amazon has called on Blondie in its latest bid to get you, one way or another, to sign up to Prime.

The 80s band will play Amazon's first Prime Live Events concert, tickets for which will only be available to members of Prime, the £79 per year subscription service.

It's the latest addition to a host of extras, such as free delivery on orders, access to Prime Video movies and TV shows, Prime Music streaming and more, designed to tempt people to sign up.

The events, also featuring Alison Moyet, Texas and Katie Melua, will kick off at the end of May, and will also be filmed for streaming to members via Prime video.

“We want to offer Prime members the best live entertainment experience they’ve ever had by giving them the chance to see their favourite artists perform up close and personal in iconic and intimate venues," said Geraldine Wilson, general manager of Amazon Tickets, a recently launched venture which gives Prime members early access to gig tickets and access to premium areas in venues such as the O2 and SSE arenas and Wembley, as well as festivals.

“We’re delighted to reveal our first line up of fantastic artists performing Prime Live Events in stunning venues to audiences of less than 800, and Prime members in the UK and internationally will have the chance to watch the performance on Prime Video,” she added.

The Blondie gig on 23 May at the Round Chapel in Hackney marks the 40th anniversary of the band's first UK gig. Lead singer Debbie Harry said it would let fans get get "up close and personal."