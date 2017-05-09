City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover artificial intelligence, equity research and investment management. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

PwC

With automation set to have a powerful impact on the future of business and society, PwC has appointed Euan Cameron to the newly created role of UK artificial intelligence leader, in which he will be responsible for driving growth around this area of emerging technology. Working closely with PwC’s 800 plus data and analytics specialists, Euan will collaborate with teams across PwC – from consulting to tax and deals to assurance – helping not only the group’s clients to identify opportunities and embrace the shift to automation, but also PwC’s own business. Euan’s core team consists of more than 30 artificial intelligence, robotic process automation and machine learning specialists already in place at PwC around the UK, with an ambition to increase this to more than 200 by 2020. Euan has been a PwC partner since 2007, with over 20 years’ consulting experience.

Barclays

Barclays has appointed Rupert Jones as head of European equity research. Rupert, who starts in July, will be based in London and will report to Jon Scoffin, co-head of research. Rupert was previously at Morgan Stanley, where he spent 19 years including 11 as head of the bank’s European equity research division. He started his career as a qualified chartered accountant with Ernst & Young (now EY) before joining Morgan Stanley as a fundamental analyst. He subsequently spent three years in research product development and marketing, before moving into research management. In his role at Morgan Stanley, Rupert was very active in client dialogue around MiFID II and built a reputation for driving excellence and innovation in the division. He was also chair of the firm’s European diversity committee.

Waverton Investment Management

Waverton Investment Management confirms the appointment of Jennifer Fisher to the newly created role of head of equity research with immediate effect. She will also chair Waverton’s US stock selection committee. Jennifer joins from Atlantic Equities and has over 20 years’ experience of the financial services industry with particular expertise in US equities. She began her career at Cazenove & Co as a US analyst becoming head of US equity research in 2001. She subsequently worked at JOHIM, now Waverton, as a US equity specialist managing global and US mandates for both UK and international clients, becoming a director in 2006. She has both a deep knowledge of US equity markets and impressive professional credentials. Her investment expertise will strengthen Waverton’s existing offering, and she will play a key role in developing the business further.

