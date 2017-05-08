Numis bosses confident of IPO pick-up despite market struggles hitting broker's profits

William Turvill

City broker Numis reported falling revenues and profits today, as London’s faltering flotation market hit the firm.

But chief executives Alex Ham and Ross Mitchinson told City A.M. their initial public offering (IPO) pipeline is strengthening, and predicted an improved second half.

Numis also today announced its founder and former chief executive, Oliver Hemsley, would be stepping down from its board with immediate effect.

The figures

Numis’ revenue for the six months to 31 March was £52.4m, down eight per cent year-on-year.

The broker’s pre-tax profits, meanwhile, came in at £10.5m, down 38 per cent from £16.8m.

However, the firm kept its interim dividend flat at 5.5p.

Its shares dropped by as much as six per cent in early-morning trading, before recovering to a more modest drop for the day. At the time of writing, shares were down 1.5 per cent to 274p.

Why it’s interesting

During a period in which London’s IPO market faltered, Numis completed two floats, handling Premier Asset Management and Luceco. This compared to 10 in the six months to March 2016.

However, Numis was named as an adviser on two recent IPOs, working on both the Kuwait Energy and Alfa flotations.

“We definitely don’t think the IPO market is shut or heading towards a close,” Ham told City A.M. “And, if anything… investors definitely seem to be supportive of the right companies coming to the market should help breed confidence for issuers considering going public.”

What the company said

Ham and Mitchinson said in a statement: