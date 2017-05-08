Millennial favourite Missguided to open second store

Helen Cahill

Missguided is opening its second physical store, creating 100 jobs.

The millennial fashion brand, which started life as an online-only retailer, will open a new outlet in the Bluewater shopping centre, Kent, in June.

The opening of the 16,000 square feet of space comes after Missguided set up its flagship store in Westfield Stratford in November last year.

Working with Dalziel & Pow, the design firm behind Missguided's first shop, the millennial fashion firm promises an "experience blurring the lines between physical and digital" in its new outlet.

Aside from seeking out new opportunities on the high street, Missguided has also been considering its options for bringing in outside investment.

The e-retailer has hired City advisors to explore either a sale or an IPO, according to Sky News.