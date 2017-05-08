FTSE 100 7300.86 +0.05%
Monday 8 May 2017 2:00pm

Royal Mail has admitted the cost of its final salary pension scheme will triple

Emma Haslett
Follow Emma
Related
IDA Ireland Talk
IDA Ireland Talk Autonomous and connected vehicles: a view from Europe
Second Two Day Strike By Postal Workers Begins
Royal Mail reiterated plans to close its pension scheme today (Source: Getty)

The cost to the Royal Mail of servicing its embattled final salary pension scheme will more than triple to £1.3bn if it keeps it open, the company said today.

In an update today, Royal Mail said based on market conditions at the end of March this year, the cost of funding the scheme will be £1.3bn a year if it remains open, more than three times the £400m the company and its employees currently contribute.

Last month Royal Mail said it will close the scheme at the end of next March after it estimated the cost of maintaining the pension at £1bn a year. Today it confirmed those plans, saying at the current rate the actuarial surplus will be exhausted by the end of 2018.

Since the company's pronouncement last month, Royal Mail has been the subject of fierce criticism from unions. The Communication Workers' Union (CWU), which represents over 100,000 Royal Mail employees, hinted at strike action, saying member payouts will fall by nearly a fifth as a result of the decision.

Today Royal Mail said it was working with unions on a "sustainable and affordable solution" to provide pension benefits after next March.

Tags

Related articles

Royal Mail share price drops 3.6 per cent as it unveils new pension plan
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff

Unions have condemned Royal Mail's plans to close its pension scheme
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

Royal Mail is closing its pension scheme - but a third way is possible
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff