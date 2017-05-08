Rebecca Smith

Shenfield station is gearing up for the first Elizabeth Line services set to start later this month, after Network Rail completed rail upgrades to the Great Eastern Main Line.

The improvements will allow for the roll-out of new trains for TfL Rail services later in May.

Additional capacity has been added to the railway at Shenfield to prepare for the higher frequency service that will be provided once the Elizabeth Line extends from Essex in 2019.

Later this month, the very first passenger services of the Elizabeth Line will run on the stretch of the route between Liverpool Street to Shenfield, with the next stage of the line being launched in May 2018.

The entire rail junction at Shenfield, including track, signals and overhead power lines have been improved, while further work has been going on along the route as Transport for London (TfL) installs new lifts at Maryland, Manor Park and Seven Kings.

Howard Smith, TfL’s operations director of TfL Rail, said:

The new platform and other works at Shenfield station will benefit both regular commuters and those travelling further afield. This marks another milestone in the delivery of the new railway. Our customers using TfL Rail will be the first to use our new trains, which will travel between Shenfield and Liverpool Street in preparation for Elizabeth line services in December 2018.

The £14.8bn Crossrail project will pass through 40 stations from Reading and Heathrow in the west, through to Shenfield and Abbey Wood.

The first passenger train arrived for testing and driver training in March.

Although the Line won't be fully functioning until the end of 2019, property prices are already shooting up along its route.

