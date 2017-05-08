Skanska chief executive steps down after seven years at the helm

Helen Cahill

Skanska UK's chief executive and president, Mike Putnam, is stepping down after seven years at the helm.

Putnam has been at Skanska for more than 25 years, but will now go on to take up various non-executive positions. He will continue to work with Skanska UK as a non-executive.

Read more: Skanska wins £600m Battersea Power Station building contract

Gregor Craig, who joined Skanska UK's executive management two years ago, will now become the firm's chief executive. He was formerly in charge of infrastructure and building operations.

Stockholm-listed Skanska, which has 5,500 employees in the UK and 40,642 worldwide, made £1.68bn in revenue last year, and had an operating income of £35.1m.

The Swedish company is known for its green credentials, and has worked across several major projects in the UK, including the Gherkin, Crossrail and the Battersea Power Station.

Putnam said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time leading an amazing organisation, with amazing people. I am very proud of the inclusive and caring culture we have created over the last few years, which I believe is unique in the UK.

"I am also excited about the next phase of my career, while maintaining strong links with Skanska."