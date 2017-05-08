FTSE 100 7308.02 +0.15%
Monday 8 May 2017 1:11pm

The Jordan Trail has reopened and it’s one of the world’s most spectacular hikes

Steve Irish
Related
Estée Lauder Talk
Estée Lauder Talk Totes Beautiful: Q&A with Laurel Pantin of The Coveteur

The Jordan Trail, running from the grassy hills of the north down to the rocky desert of the south, is among the most varied and spectacular 400 miles in the world.

Each twist in the road brings unexpected sights; a tree filled with goats, shooting stars breaking up the pitch-black night sky, the turquoise majesty of the Red Sea. And, of course, there is Petra, one of the wonders of the archaeological world, a dust-red city carved into the very rocks. Established in 312BC, it has become Jordan’s most visited attraction, the Middle Eastern equivalent of Peru’s Machu Picchu, one of those things you really have to see to fully believe.

The Trail recently reopened after extensive redevelopment and expansion, now running from Um Qais in the north to Aqaba in the south, offering 40 days of trekking for intrepid adventurers. Guided tours are available, although more competent hikers will be able to tackle the route using GPS and a decent pair of walking shoes. And while this area of the Middle East may raise alarm bells, the entirety of the route is well beyond the 6km zone around the Syrian border the FCO recommends travellers avoid (for a full list of travel advice on Jordan go to gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/jordan). More cautious travellers can opt to forgo the north altogether and concentrate on the Red Sea/desert/Petra section of the trail, which is where the best snaps for the folks back home will come from.

The full trail takes in 52 settlements, with accommodation a combination of Bedouin-style tents and local spare rooms (very few people tackle the full 400 miles, however). The latter is a real selling-point, giving you a chance to try super-authentic local food and get to know more about Jordan’s people and their culture.

Trail visitors must purchase a £45 visa, for more information go to visitjordan.com or jordantrail.org

Related articles

Eating my way through HK, Macao and Taiwan from stinky tofu to turtle jelly
Steve Dinneen
Steve Dinneen | Staff

A gourmet guide to the most Michelin-starred city in the world
Melissa York
Melissa York | Staff

Here's what a day's worth of planes taking off at the same time looks like
Steve Hogarty
Steve Hogarty | Staff