Lynsey Barber

Cabbies in the capital are ramping up the pressure on Transport for London over Uber's license to operate in London.

A fresh group of drivers, this time of minicabs, have threatened pursuing legal action against London's transport regulator, adding their voice to others opposing the renewal of Uber license.

United Private Hire Drivers (UPHD), which represents 117,000 drivers of private hire vehicles in London including the pair who won a legal battle against Uber over employment rights, have written to TfL setting out arguments calling for new conditions for renewal.

Read more: Black cab drivers are readying a fresh fight over Uber's licence in London

It follows black cab drivers making a similar move last month, ahead of the license renewal which is expected this month.

The group, represented by MWG Solicitors, argue that new conditions enshrining workers rights must be included and that public safety is being put at risk if it does not.

It echoes similar calls made by members of the London Assembly who earlier this year backed a motion calling on London Mayor Sadiq Khan to lobby for powers to make workers rights such as sick pay a condition of license.

UPHD suggested that it's willing to pursue a judicial review if TfL should "fail properly to consider these suggestions and proposals" or "consult broadly and appropriately" on the conditions of license.

Read more: Uber is speeding ahead with electric car plans in London

"Now the legal situation has been clarified, TfL and the mayor must take decisive action to protect workers in the interests of public safety by making worker rights protections a condition of Uber’s license renewal," said James Farrar, UPHD founder and one of the successful claimants in the employment tribunal against Uber.

"Uber in turn also has a simple choice to make: obey the law on worker rights or forego its license. It can be longer acceptable for TfL to literally license exploitation for London’s public transportation system."

Uber is appealing the landmark legal decision of the employment tribunal last year, which ruled that drivers are considered workers and are entitled to rights such as sick and holiday pay.

The ride-hailing startup made a concession to its drivers in the long-running battle over worker rights last month, introducing a subsidised option for insuring themselves against illness and injury.

TfL said it does not comment on the status of individual license applications.