Mark Sands

Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn won't have to face a live TV debate on the BBC, after the broadcaster revealed it would push ahead with an event featuring "senior spokespeople".

May has repeatedly stressed that she would not take part in a live TV debate, while Corbyn has said he would not participate without the Prime Minister.

Last month, ITV said it would push ahead with a leaders debate without the duo, and now the BBC has found its own solution - featuring leading figures from within the parties.

Set for 31 May, The BBC Election Debate will run for 90 minutes, featuring Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, Scottish National Party, Plaid Cymru, Green Party and Ukip spokespeople.

In addition, the broadcaster has also confirmed plans for two Question Time specials, which will see party leaders grilled by a live audience.

The first programme, on 2 June, will see May and Corbyn facing questions in York, before a second episode on 4 June focuses on Lib Dem leader Tim Farron and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon in Edinburgh.

Separately, May and Corbyn will also be interviewed on the BBC's The One Show, with the Prime Minister and her husband featuring tomorrow.