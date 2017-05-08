House of Fraser buys Issa from Camilla Al Fayed

Helen Cahill

House of Fraser has acquired Issa, the high-end brand that collapsed after the Duchess of Cambridge wore one of its designs to announce her engagement.

Issa became an overnight sensation when Kate Middleton wore one of its blue wrap dresses, the 'Sapphire London', to announce her engagement to Prince William in 2010. However, the business was unprepared for a surge in orders, and closed down when it struggled to finance production.

London-based designer Daniella Helayel, who launched the business in 2003, was forced to sell it on to Camilla Al Fayed, daughter of former Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed.

Now, House of Fraser has bought the company from Al Fayed for an undisclosed sum, making it one of the department store's house brands. Issa will be showcasing its first range with the department store next week, with the clothes set to go on sale in autumn this year.

Maria Hollins, executive director for buying and design at House of Fraser, said: "We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Issa to our portfolio of exclusive brands. It is such an iconic premium British fashion label, with a strong reputation amongst fashion-focused customers.

"It truly epitomises confidence for women, something which resonates well with our customers."