FTSE 100 7308.02 +0.15%
Monday 8 May 2017 12:00pm

House of Fraser buys Issa from Camilla Al Fayed

Helen Cahill
Follow Helen
Issa will launch its first collection with House of Fraser next week (Source: House of Fraser)

House of Fraser has acquired Issa, the high-end brand that collapsed after the Duchess of Cambridge wore one of its designs to announce her engagement.

Read more: Jaeger trading boss moves into baby retailing

Issa became an overnight sensation when Kate Middleton wore one of its blue wrap dresses, the 'Sapphire London', to announce her engagement to Prince William in 2010. However, the business was unprepared for a surge in orders, and closed down when it struggled to finance production.

Clarence House Announce The Engagement Of Prince William To Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge wearing the blue Issa dress (Source: Getty)

London-based designer Daniella Helayel, who launched the business in 2003, was forced to sell it on to Camilla Al Fayed, daughter of former Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed.

Now, House of Fraser has bought the company from Al Fayed for an undisclosed sum, making it one of the department store's house brands. Issa will be showcasing its first range with the department store next week, with the clothes set to go on sale in autumn this year.

Maria Hollins, executive director for buying and design at House of Fraser, said: "We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Issa to our portfolio of exclusive brands. It is such an iconic premium British fashion label, with a strong reputation amongst fashion-focused customers.

"It truly epitomises confidence for women, something which resonates well with our customers."

Tags

Related articles

House of Fraser more than doubled its profits last year
Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff

House of Fraser is opening champagne bars in stores
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff

Jaeger trading boss moves into baby retailing
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff