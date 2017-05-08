Lynsey Barber

Facebook is turning to a medium that it's criticised for helping destroy in its fight against fake news

As the country hurtles towards a General Election, the tech giant has taken out print adverts in several national newspapers advising on how to spot fake news and said it's removed thousands of fake accounts in the UK.

The advice offers information already given online by Facebook and FullFact, appearing directly in users timelines. It includes suggestions such as looking closely at URLs, keeping an eye on unusual formatting, the use of all capital letters in headlines and the use of exclamation marks.

Described as educational adverts, its the latest action taken by the platform which has come under pressure over the spread of false information in the wake of high stakes elections.

“People want to see accurate information on Facebook and so do we. That is why we are doing everything we can to tackle the problem of false news," said Facebook's UK director of policy Simon Milner.

Efforts to remove accounts which spread false information were announced last month, resulting in thousands of accounts in the UK being removed, Facebook said today.

It will also introduce a new element to its algorithms which govern the news feed of UK users. The company said:

"We’ve found that if reading an article makes people significantly less likely to share it, that may be a sign that a story has misled people in some way. In December, we started to test incorporating this signal into ranking, specifically for articles that are outliers, where people who read the article are significantly less likely to share it. We're now expanding the test to the UK."

It follows the roll out of similar features in Germany and France where elections are also taking place.

Facebook's top bosses have downplayed the scale of the problem, with Zuckerberg insisting last year that "99 per cent of what you see on Facebook is authentic". The founder along with chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg have both maintained that it is a platform and not a publisher, and should not be the "arbiter of truth".

But it is now making greater efforts to tackle the spread of disinformation, also making changes to trending topics and letting users flag questionable content, amid growing political pressure.

MPs launched an inquiry into the issue at the start of the year with concerns raised that fake news is "a threat to democracy and undermines confidence in the media in general". And in Germany lawmakers have threatened Facebook, Twitter and Google with fines for failing to tackle fake news and offensive content.

Facebook last week said it will hire 3,000 extra staff to review content following the live streaming of murders on the platform.

In the run up to the General Election it will also announce further details on the fact checking partnership with Full Fact and First Draft, along with Google's and newsrooms.