Oliver Gill

BT's head of TV has quit, leaving four of the UK's top broadcasters on the hunt for a successor.

In what she labelled a “difficult decision”, Delia Bushell will step down as the managing director of BT Sport and BT TV.

Bushell has been in the job for three years and her departure comes just weeks after she masterminded a £1.2bn victory in the race for European Champions League TV rights.

Read more: Here's what analysts expect for BT's fourth quarter results

Last week ITV announced chief executive Adam Crozier will step down. In late April, STV boss Rob Woodward said he would be handing over the reins in the next 12 months. And one month earlier, Channel 4's David Abraham let slip on social media he was departing.

“This was a difficult decision as I am incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved over the past few years," said Bushell.

"But with the successful renewal of our UEFA Champions and Europa League rights and the launch of our new, improved BT TV YouView service, I can now confidently hand over the baton to the excellent team around me."

BT did not reveal the name of Bushell's successor.

Chief executive of BT Consumer, John Petter, said: "We will announce in due course our succession plan for the BT TV and BT Sport businesses.”

Read more: BT pays £1.2bn to win Champions League football battle

Crozier has not been replaced by ITV, which instead chose a boardroom shake-up. Ian Griffiths will take on a newly created role combining chief operating officer and group finance director at the broadcaster. In support, Sir Peter Bazalgette, the ITV chairman, will become executive chairman.

At Channel 4, Abraham remains in charge while he undertakes a "comprehensive recruitment process" to find a new leader for the broadcaster. Woodward similarly said he would help "identify a successor" at STV.