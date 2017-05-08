Rebecca Smith

Forget ill passengers or signal troubles.

Southeastern trains were cautioned between Hildenborough and Sevenoaks this morning, due to sightings of llamas on the line.

Yes, really.

Trains being cautioned between Hildenborough & Sevenoaks due to sightings of llamas on the line. — Southeastern (@Se_Railway) May 8, 2017

Southeastern said the main cause of congestion in the area was indeed due to a faulty train, but congestion was increased due to reports of llamas in the same areas.

A spokesman at Southeastern said:

Network Rail warned us this morning that six to eight llamas were seen near the line around Hildenborough – we’re not sure how they got there or where they were going, but we can assume they weren’t trying to catch the train. As a safety measure we slowed trains running through the route and there have been minor delays as a result. Our services are now back running as normal and the llamas haven’t been seen since 8.36am.

At least passengers now have an interesting new excuse for their lateness into work on a Monday morning...

Colleague just emailed to say she'll be in late - train delayed due to llamas on the line... 😳 — David (@Bluebookballoon) May 8, 2017

And yes, trains are now running normally through Hildenborough, but naturally, people are more focused on hoping pictures of said llamas in action crop up.

All I want from my day is some video/pictures of the llamas being herded off the line. Pretty, pretty please. https://t.co/AaXXbRgCgp — Verity Wilde (@WildeV) May 8, 2017

Sadly, this is all we've got from Southeastern so far on the picture front: