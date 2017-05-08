FTSE 100 7302.38 +0.07%
Monday 8 May 2017 9:29am

Southeastern delays caused by llamas on the line between Hildenborough and Sevenoaks

Rebecca Smith
Nothing to be a-llama-d about
Nothing to be a-llama-d about (Source: Getty)

Forget ill passengers or signal troubles.

Southeastern trains were cautioned between Hildenborough and Sevenoaks this morning, due to sightings of llamas on the line.

Yes, really.

Southeastern said the main cause of congestion in the area was indeed due to a faulty train, but congestion was increased due to reports of llamas in the same areas.

A spokesman at Southeastern said:

Network Rail warned us this morning that six to eight llamas were seen near the line around Hildenborough – we’re not sure how they got there or where they were going, but we can assume they weren’t trying to catch the train.

As a safety measure we slowed trains running through the route and there have been minor delays as a result. Our services are now back running as normal and the llamas haven’t been seen since 8.36am.

At least passengers now have an interesting new excuse for their lateness into work on a Monday morning...

And yes, trains are now running normally through Hildenborough, but naturally, people are more focused on hoping pictures of said llamas in action crop up.

Sadly, this is all we've got from Southeastern so far on the picture front:

