Rebecca Smith

Etihad Airways has appointed Ray Gammell as interim group chief executive with current boss James Hogan set to spread his wings on 1 July.

The airline said Gammell, the airline's chief people and performance officer, will "assume full management responsibilities from today". He has been a member of the executive leadership since joining the business in 2009.

Etihad is in "the advanced stages" of recruitment for a new group chief executive and said it will make an announcement in the coming weeks.

Read more: TUI tie-up with Etihad nears take-off

There will also be a parallel hand over with Ricky Thirion taking over as chief financial officer, with James Rigney also leaving on 1 July.

Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, chairman of the Etihad board, said: “Ray will now take full management responsibility for the Etihad Aviation Group, ensure a coordinated group approach, and continue to advance the strategic review that was initiated by the board in 2016 to reposition the business for continued development in what we anticipate being a prolonged period of challenges for global aviation.”

Etihad announced president and group chief executive Hogan was leaving the airline back in January, amid the Abu Dhabi government-owned airline's strategic review into the carrier's operations.

Hogan had led Etihad for over a decade.

The news comes after it was announced that Alitalia, which was rescued by Etihad in 2014, has entered administration.

Etihad had invested €1.7bn for a 49 per cent stake in the Italian carrier in 2014 and had pledged investment to help the airline, which had struggled to make a profit, out of difficulty.

Rising competition from the likes of low-cost rivals in Europe, notably Ryanair, has been a headache for the Italian carrier.

While Alitalia adopted a restructuring plan in March that would have unlocked financing for the group, it was rejected by the airline's employees in a vote last month.

Read more: Etihad Airways attempts to save debt ridden Alitalia in deal