Lynsey Barber

David Buttress, the former chief executive of Just Eat, is joining one of the food delivery startup's early venture capital backers.

He will join 83North as a general partner after leaving Just Eat earlier this year due to family reasons. He led its listing on the London Stock Exchange back in 2014, one of the most successful tech IPOs in recent years.

Buttress will be the second London-based partner for 83North and will be eyeing investments across Europe.

"The world of technology is diversifying from its traditional centre of gravity in Silicon Valley. The right combination of great entrepreneurs, disruptive technologies and financial backing is opening up exciting opportunities for world-leading technology companies to be created and managed out of Europe and Israel," he said.

Last Autumn Buttress helped launch Just Eat's food tech accelerator last autumn and has helped mentor startups on Tech City UK's Future Fifty programme.

"Every entrepreneur in the world could benefit from his unique operational experience whether they’re building a consumer or enterprise tech business," said Laurel Bowden, general partner at 83North which has also backed Swedish payments startup iZettle, payday lender Wonga and online retailer notonthehighstreet.com.

The firm, formerly known as Greylock IL, raised a fresh $250m fund in April. Bowden told City A.M. that Brexit would spur it to look at investments more widely in Europe.