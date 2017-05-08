Rebecca Smith

A 24-hour strike at London Bridge Underground station has gone ahead by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union in a dispute over the sacking of a member of station staff.

The walkout started at 10pm last night and will finish at 10pm tonight, though the union is also planning action short of a strike from tonight, including not to service any ticket machines and not to challenge customers who refuse to produce a valid ticket for travel.

Transport for London (TfL) said there had been no unplanned closure since the start of the strike last night and London Bridge has been open since the start of service this morning.

Brian Woodhead, operations director for London Underground, said:

London Bridge station is open this morning and we are planning that the station remains open as normal throughout the strike action.

“This strike is totally unjustifiable and the version of events given by the RMT union is simply untrue," he added.

"CCTV footage from the station, taken from a number of angles, shows a member of staff displaying unacceptable conduct when dealing with a member of the public. The member of staff was dismissed following a thorough investigation.

“The offer to the RMT leadership to view the CCTV footage remains open, and we continue to encourage them to see sense and call off their upcoming ballot asking members across the whole network to strike without knowing the full facts.”

The RMT said last week it was escalating the dispute and intends to ballot members of station staff across the London Underground for action in support of the sacked member of staff.

The union said its members were "solid in their support" of the staff involved in the incident. One member of staff was sacked and two others disciplined for their tackling of an alleged fare dodger.

The union called the incident "the most appalling miscarriage of justice".

"RMT will continue to fight for the sacking and disciplinary sanctions to be lifted," said the RMT's general secretary Mick Cash. "We remain available for talks."

