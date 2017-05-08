Ross McLean

England utility back Elliot Daly insists a new-found belief, epitomised by their victory over defending champions Saracens at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday, can power Wasps to a first Premiership title since 2008.

Wasps finished the regular season top of the Premiership table after claiming a bonus-point 35-15 triumph over Saracens, who rested key players with next week’s European Champions Cup final clash in mind.

Victory handed Wasps a home play-off semi-final against Leicester, while Saracens will have to travel to Sandy Park to face Exeter.

“The confidence isn’t something we’re used to,” said Daly, who has been named as part of Warren Gatland’s squad for this summer’s British and Irish Lions tour.

“Since I have been here, we have gone into big games, away from home especially, thinking we probably weren’t going to win. The confidence around the group at the minute is massive.

“We really want to get something out of this season and to get a home semi-final is exactly what we wanted. Last year we got to the semi-final but were away. We are going in the right direction.”

New Zealand’s double World Cup-winner Sonny Bill Williams, meanwhile, has become the latest All Black to emerge as an injury concern prior to next month’s arrival of the Lions after suffering a head injury.

Williams left the field with possible concussion 38 minutes into Auckland Blues’ Super Rugby 40-33 success over the Waratahs on Saturday evening and joins Captain Kieran Read, Jerome Kaino and Dane Coles on a growing injury list.