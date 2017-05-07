Ross McLean

Millwall boss Neil Harris has urged his side to avoid more Wembley heartache after sealing a place in the League One play-off final with a 3-2 comeback victory over Scunthorpe.

After trailing to an Ivan Toney tap-in, Millwall turned the clash on its head courtesy of a Steve Morison double and strike from Lee Gregory, before Stephen Dawson’s effort for The Iron set up a nervy finish.

The Lions missed out on promotion to the Championship 12 months ago after defeat in the final to Barnsley, and Harris is determined to end a productive season with success over Bradford on 20 May.

“We have had a brilliant season,” said Harris. “Our FaA Cup run took a lot out of us but I knew we had the spirit in the camp and could come here and win the game.

“We have the experience of playing at Wembley from last year. We want to go there and be winners this time.”

Bradford booked their place in the final with a 1-0 aggregate victory over Fleetwood.

