Alys Key

Singer Adele joined the Sunday Times Rich List of 1,000 richest people for the first time, and was the highest-ranking musician on the young rich list with a £125m fortune.

Other musical millionaires on the under-30 list included Ed Sheeran, with £52m, and the boys from One Direction, who ranked higher than their former bandmate Zayn Malik, with £40m apiece to his £35m. Girl group Little Mix debuted on the list with an estimated wealth of £24m.

Read more: It's official: A music superstar has become an adviser to a challenger bank

But the richest young person this year is new entry the Duke of Westminster, who inherited his father’s title and £9.52bn wealth last year. He was ninth on the main list, which this year revealed a record number of billionaires in the UK.

Topping the main list was Sri and Gopi Hinduja, two of the four brothers who control the London-headquartered Hinduja Group. Their wealth was estimated at £16.2bn after it grew £3.2bn over the past year.

Other entries from the finance sector included Bruno Schroder and his family, who own a stake worth more than £3.8bn in fund-managing firm Schroders. The richest hedge fund manager on the list was Preston-born Michael Platt, whose BlueCrest Capital Management reported a 50 per cent rise in profits in 2016. His personal wealth is around £2.4bn.

Read more: Revealed: Britain's richest hedge fund managers

It also emerged that 71 per cent of donations made to both sides of the EU referendum campaign came from 59 people on the rich list. Leave.EU donor Arron Banks made his debut on the list, with an estimated worth of £250m. On the other side, Lord Sainsbury was the biggest donor to the remain campaign, contributing £4.2m.

Not everyone was a winner, however. Easyjet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou lost £650m, the largest amount of anyone on the list this year, after shares in the airline plumetted following the EU referendum result.

The only top ten entry to lose money this year was the Weston family, owners of Selfridges. The family's shares in ABF, owners of Primark and household food brands, have slipped.

Read more: Primark owner warns benefit of sterling's fall will only last so long

Following a rough period of scandals, retail magnates Sir Philip Green and Mike Ashley both saw their wealth decline, losing £700m between them.

The Ritz-owning Barclay Brothers made similar gains of £200m, bringing their fortune to £7.2bn despite making a loss on their Yodel delivery firm of £59.3m.

Meanwhile Paul Raymond's heirs Fawn and India Rose James, worth £530m, admitted in an interview with the Sunday Times right list that they don't actually know how many properties are owned the by the family firm, Soho Estates.