Frank Dalleres

Liverpool midfielder James Milner apologised to team-mates after his penalty miss against Southampton cost the Reds valuable points in the race to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

It was Milner’s first failure to convert a spot-kick in the top flight since 2009 and by far the hosts’ clearest opportunity in a contest of few chances at Anfield.

“I did what I wanted to do, obviously it was not good enough on this occasion,” said Milner, whose shot was saved by Fraser Forster.

“Fraser’s a good keeper. I can’t do any more than hold my hands up and apologise to the boys. Ultimately that was the big chance and it wasn’t taken.”

Liverpool may have dropped two points but they remain firmly on track for the top four and will be sure of Champions League qualification if they win their two remaining games, against West Ham and Middlesbrough.

Southampton, who did not manage a shot on target and have failed to score in three of their last four fixtures, lie 10th.