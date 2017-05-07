LK Bennett founder returns to the firm to give advice

Helen Cahill

Linda Bennett, founder of fashion firm LK Bennett, has returned to the business at the request of its new chief executive.

Bennett launched LK Bennett in 1990, and sold it in 2008 to Phoenix Equity Partners and Sirius Equity for £100m.

Read more: LK Bennett sales boosted by online and US expansion

Now, chief executive Darren Topp, who has been leading the business since September, has requested Bennett come back to the company as a consultant, according to the Telegraph. She will work for the design department for one day each week.

Middle-market retailing has become tough in recent years, with ever-more players in the market putting pressure on prices. Jaeger became a high-profile casualty in the industry recently, as it fell into administration, putting nearly 700 jobs at risk.