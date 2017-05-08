Alys Key

If you've ever thought your morning commute left something to be desired, take a look at the man who went to extreme lengths to liven things up.

There's just two weeks to go until the Bank junction closes to cars, but IGO Adventures partner George Bullard tackled the area in quite a different vehicle last week.

City workers looked on in disbelief as the Beaufort and Blake ambassador lugged a kayak around to promote the brand's new 'Explorer' range of linen shirts.

The bizarre promo took place last Thursday, and was greeted with bemusement by passers-by.

