FTSE 100 7297.43 +0.68%
Monday 8 May 2017 6:00am

In pictures: the man who dragged a kayak around the City of London

Alys Key
Follow Alys
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk Fintech: what will bring the most change?
George Bullard went around the City in a kayak (Source: Beaufort and Blake)

If you've ever thought your morning commute left something to be desired, take a look at the man who went to extreme lengths to liven things up.

There's just two weeks to go until the Bank junction closes to cars, but IGO Adventures partner George Bullard tackled the area in quite a different vehicle last week.

City workers looked on in disbelief as the Beaufort and Blake ambassador lugged a kayak around to promote the brand's new 'Explorer' range of linen shirts.

The bizarre promo took place last Thursday, and was greeted with bemusement by passers-by.

Read more: Surprise, surprise: London has the world's most expensive monthly commute

Related articles

Revealed: City of London has set a date for the car ban at Bank junction
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff

Lunchtime pint? These are the City of London's best craft beer pubs
Ciaran Giblin
Ciaran Giblin | Contributor

The Super Commuter+ 8 ebike will turn heads and ruin pigeons
Steve Hogarty
Steve Hogarty | Staff