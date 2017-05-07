Reubens add £110m office block to London property portfolio

Helen Cahill

Billionaire property investors David and Simon Reuben have expanded their property empire, acquiring a Knightsbridge building for £110m.

The pair bought the Isle of Man company which holds the block, the Sunday Times reported, in a sale stewarded by property firm Michael Elliott. It is thought they will re-fit the offices and then rent them out at a higher rate.

Read more: This is the London borough with the most empty homes

The real estate moguls formerly topped the Sunday Times' Rich List, and came third this year, with wealth totaling £14bn. Their most recent acquisition in London comes after they bought up 2.8m square feet of land in Ibiza.