Jaeger trading boss moves into baby retailing

JoJo Maman Bébé, the babywear retailer favoured by the Duchess of Cambridge, has snapped up Jaeger's former trading director Gwynn Milligan.

Milligan, who has worked at a string of high street brands including JD Sports, Reiss and Sir Philip Green's Arcadia, is aiming to double sales at JoJo Maman Bébé, according to the Sunday Times.

The babywear outlet, which also sells maternity clothing, gifts and homeware, currently has revenues of £50m and is seeking to become a more recognisable brand. The business was started in 1992 by Laura Tenison, who still leads the firm as its chief executive, and now employs more than 700 people.

Tenison told the Sunday Times: "While I still feel keen to be captain of my ship, I want to have a first mate who understands the requirements of a bigger business."