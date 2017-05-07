It's official: Banksy's done Brexit.
The street artist has taken on one of the most controversial moments in British politics with a new artwork appearing in the seaside town of Dover overnight.
The graffiti, which can actually sell for more than a million dollars, features the secretive artist's signature silhouettes.
This time, the figure leans on a ladder against a backdrop of the familiar EU flag, chipping away one of the stars, which many an art critic would take to signify Britain's imminent departure form the bloc.
Banksy appeared to confirm he was behind the mural, tweeting a picture of the artwork from his official Instagram account.
The artist has never shied away from politics in the past, painting figures looking like they were listening in on a wall in Cheltenham, the home of spy agency GCHQ, and an image of Apple founder Steve Jobs with a bag of belongings in the Calais jungle refugee camp.