Helen Cahill

Andrea Bonomi, the billionaire investor behind Aston Martin, has made it into the select group of final bidders for The Body Shop.

In February it emerged that beauty giant L’Oréal was seeking to sell The Body Shop, which it acquired more than a decade ago for just over £650m.

Now, it has decided which offers will make it into the second round of bidding, and Bonomi's Investindustrial has made the cut.

Read more: Former Formula One owner and retail boss eyeing The Body Shop

Other parties that have been connected to the sale include private equity group CVC Capital Partners, South Korea's CJ Group, and Advent International, which formerly owned DFS.

It is thought L’Oréal is looking for offers in the region of £850m for the ethical beauty brand, which has 3,000 stores in 66 countries.

In 2012, Bonomi shelled out £150m for a 37.5 per cent stake in Aston Martin, and his fund previously owned Ducati, a bike-maker based in Italy.