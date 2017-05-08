Shruti Tripathi Chopra

Today's City Moves cover business advisory specialists,. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Criteo

Criteo, the performance marketing technology company, has appointed John Gillan as managing director, UK and northern Europe. In this role, Gillan will drive the continued demand for Criteo’s portfolio of performance marketing offerings and further accelerate the growth of Criteo’s business in the UK and northern Europe, part of the hugely successful EMEA region. In Northern Europe, Gillan will leverage this indepth market knowledge, together with Criteo’s expanded product portfolio, to continue to help brands and retailers drive sales and improve conversion rates. Following the launches in the U.S. and France, Gillan will also oversee the UK rollout of the Criteo predictive search platform which offers an automated, end-to-end search solution. Prior to joining Criteo, Gillan was Industry Leader for the Retail Sector at Google UK, where he led and developed a team dedicated to driving e-commerce sales and online brand building for Google customers.

Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s has appointed Alexander Kader and Margaret Schwartz co-worldwide heads of European sculpture and works of art. Alex joined Sotheby’s in 1996 from the Victoria & Albert Museum. Trained as a medievalist at the Courtauld Institute of Art, Alex has published on Baroque and 19th century sculpture and was made a fellow of the Society of Antiquaries of London in 2016. He has been head of the London department since 2000, working closely with the other European selling locations. Margi’s experience in the fields of works of art and sculpture is unmatched and extends over nearly three decades. Her sales have featured numerous auction records for sculptors, including Donatello, the Della Robbia, Riemenschneider and Messerschmidt. She joined Sotheby’s in 1986, became head of the European works of art department in 1992 and became an auctioneer in 2005.

Blake Morgan

Law firm Blake Morgan has appointed nine of its senior lawyers as new partners across its offices in London, the South Coast, Thames Valley and Wales. In the firm’s London office, Oliver Weiss becomes a partner. Oliver advises a range of clients from large multinational corporates to medium and small enterprises with specialisms in the recruitment, IT, charities, and retail and leisure sectors. In Southampton, the new partners are Steve Cole in the banking and finance team, real estate specialist Daniel Curtis, Ed McMullen in the built environment team and Kate New in property litigation. In the Thames Valley, three new Partners are based in Blake Morgan’s Reading office. They are Rebecca North in the banking and finance team, employment law specialist Rajiv Joshi, and Michael Ward in real estate.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.