Frank Dalleres

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has indicated that he hopes to stay in charge despite failing to prevent their relegation from the Championship to League One.

Rovers won 3-1 at Brentford but victories for their survival rivals Birmingham and Nottingham Forest pushed Mowbray’s men into the third tier on goal difference.

“There’s a bit of talking to be had. We’ll wait and see,” he said. “I love football. I want to work with players and teach them what it takes to be a winning unit. Ideally, we’ll start this journey with it being as low as this club gets and move forward.”

Read more: Redknapp eyes full-time return after heeding Birmingham SOS

Birmingham would have gone down instead, but for a 1-0 win at Bristol City, the second of Harry Redknapp’s three-game rescue mission.

“It’s fantastic. The two wins we’ve had have shown great character,” said the former Tottenham and Queens Park Rangers boss. “It was not an easy place to come and win. I’m so proud of the boys.”

Forest’s 3-0 home win over Ipswich proved emphatic enough to keep them up, two goals ahead of Blackburn, who joined Wigan and Rotherham in dropping out of the second tier.

Relegation comes 22 years after Rovers won the Premier League and makes them the first team to lift the trophy and subsequently drop into the third division.