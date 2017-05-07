FTSE 100 7297.43 +0.68%
Sunday 7 May 2017 3:57pm

Blackburn relegated from Championship despite win at Brentford as Nottingham Forest and Harry Redknapp's Birmingham survive on dramatic final day

Frank Dalleres
Brentford v Blackburn Rovers - Sky Bet Championship
Rovers went down despite winning 3-1 at Brentford (Source: Getty)

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has indicated that he hopes to stay in charge despite failing to prevent their relegation from the Championship to League One.

Rovers won 3-1 at Brentford but victories for their survival rivals Birmingham and Nottingham Forest pushed Mowbray’s men into the third tier on goal difference.

“There’s a bit of talking to be had. We’ll wait and see,” he said. “I love football. I want to work with players and teach them what it takes to be a winning unit. Ideally, we’ll start this journey with it being as low as this club gets and move forward.”

Birmingham would have gone down instead, but for a 1-0 win at Bristol City, the second of Harry Redknapp’s three-game rescue mission.

Bristol City v Birmingham City - Sky Bet Championship
Redknapp celebrated a successful three-game rescue mission with Birmingham (Source: Getty)

“It’s fantastic. The two wins we’ve had have shown great character,” said the former Tottenham and Queens Park Rangers boss. “It was not an easy place to come and win. I’m so proud of the boys.”

Forest’s 3-0 home win over Ipswich proved emphatic enough to keep them up, two goals ahead of Blackburn, who joined Wigan and Rotherham in dropping out of the second tier.

Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town - Sky Bet Championship
Forest's 3-0 win over Ipswich saw them survive on goal difference (Source: Getty)

Relegation comes 22 years after Rovers won the Premier League and makes them the first team to lift the trophy and subsequently drop into the third division.

