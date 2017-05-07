FTSE 100 7297.43 +0.68%
Sunday 7 May 2017 3:25pm

London Bridge Tube strike to go ahead as RMT union stages 24-hour walkout in row over staff sacking

Rebecca Smith
Related
IDA Ireland Talk
IDA Ireland Talk Autonomous and connected vehicles: a view from Europe
The RMT is holding a 24-hour walkout at London Bridge over the sacking of a member
The RMT is holding a 24-hour walkout at London Bridge over the sacking of a member (Source: Getty)

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are set to strike for 24 hours from 10pm tonight in a dispute over the sacking of a colleague at London Bridge.

Members at London Bridge Underground station have been instructed not to book on for any shifts, and will take further action short of a strike, including refusing to challenge customers who do not produce a valid ticket or permit for travel.

Read more: Tube strike threat spreads as RMT ballots London Underground staff for industrial action to support sacked colleague

Transport for London (TfL) said it does not expect much disruption from the action though, and it plans to keep London Bridge station open.

The dispute is over the sacking of one member of station staff, and the disciplining of two others, over the tackling of an alleged fare dodger.

The RMT's general secretary Mick Cash said: "This is one of the most appalling abuses of the LU disciplinary procedure that RMT has ever come across. This was a shocking, violent incident and those that bore the brunt of it should have been supported and commended by the company. Instead they have been sacked or disciplined in what is the most appalling multiple miscarriage of justice."

Brian Woodhead, operations director for London Underground, said: “The version of events described by the RMT union is simply untrue. CCTV footage from a number of different angles clearly shows a staff member displaying unacceptable conduct when dealing with a member of the public."

He added that the member of staff in question was dismissed "following a full and thorough investigation" and that the RMT's general secretary had been invited to view the footage, but had not accepted the invitation.

Last week, the union warned it was escalating the conflict with London Underground, and will ballot station staff across the network to support the colleagues at London Bridge. This could result in further walkouts across the London Underground.

Read more: TfL launches new badge to help people with hidden illnesses get a Tube seat

Tags

Related articles

There may be a Tube strike on Monday
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

TfL launches new badge to help people with hidden illnesses get a Tube seat
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Mayor announces London's buses to get Tube-style colour coding for routes
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff