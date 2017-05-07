Rebecca Smith

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are set to strike for 24 hours from 10pm tonight in a dispute over the sacking of a colleague at London Bridge.

Members at London Bridge Underground station have been instructed not to book on for any shifts, and will take further action short of a strike, including refusing to challenge customers who do not produce a valid ticket or permit for travel.

Transport for London (TfL) said it does not expect much disruption from the action though, and it plans to keep London Bridge station open.

The dispute is over the sacking of one member of station staff, and the disciplining of two others, over the tackling of an alleged fare dodger.

The RMT's general secretary Mick Cash said: "This is one of the most appalling abuses of the LU disciplinary procedure that RMT has ever come across. This was a shocking, violent incident and those that bore the brunt of it should have been supported and commended by the company. Instead they have been sacked or disciplined in what is the most appalling multiple miscarriage of justice."

Brian Woodhead, operations director for London Underground, said: “The version of events described by the RMT union is simply untrue. CCTV footage from a number of different angles clearly shows a staff member displaying unacceptable conduct when dealing with a member of the public."

He added that the member of staff in question was dismissed "following a full and thorough investigation" and that the RMT's general secretary had been invited to view the footage, but had not accepted the invitation.

Last week, the union warned it was escalating the conflict with London Underground, and will ballot station staff across the network to support the colleagues at London Bridge. This could result in further walkouts across the London Underground.

