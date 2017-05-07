Lynsey Barber

Investors in Snap have already had a bum[y ride since its IPO and now they are bracing for the tech companies first quarter earnings - the first as a public company.

The "camera company" behind hit messaging app Snapchat will face fresh scrutiny as numbers on revenue and user growth are revealed

Wall Street analysts are expecting a loss of around 20 cents per share and revenue of around $158m (£121.7m), according to consensus estimates.

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets expect losses to balloon to $2.3bn, with $1.4bn of that down to share payouts triggered by its listing. Losses for the whole of 2016 totaled $514m.

Snapchat boasted 158m daily active users in the last quarter of 2016, but growth of 3.2 per cent on the prior quarter signalled a major slowdown.

The firm is facing stiff competition from Facebook, which has had no qualms in copying the popular Snapchat features. And that has paid off for the tech leader with Instagram Stories hitting 200m users and WhatsApp Status on 175m.

Analysts predict Snapchat user numbers for the quarter to the end of March will fall short of its rivals'.

The LA-based company last week unveiled a fresh product to help get smaller advertisers on board with a self-service ad platform. It has also launched a fresh feature, World Lenses, to keep users interested and to stay ahead of the competition.

That boosted shares in the tech firm back above the $20 mark and shares closed on Friday at $23.19.

Snap got off to a solid start with shares hitting a high of $29.44 in the days after its blockbuster IPO in March, but shares have since plummeted as low as $18.90, closer to the $17 shares were priced at when it went public.

It was given a boost after a slew buy ratings from Wall Street analysts. Others have cautioned that the app is easy to copy, while investors have also raised concerns that they are not granted voting rights with the stock.

Earnings will come on Wednesday after the bell.