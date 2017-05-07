Mark Sands

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt was handed a £1m dividend by his education business before it was sold off earlier this year.

Hunt owned a 48 per cent stake in Hotcourses, which was sold to Melbourne-based IPD Education in January.

The £35m sale saw hunt pocket almost £17m, and now figures released by Companies House have shown that Hunt also secured a final payday with a substantial £1m dividend.

The health secretary set up the business in the mid 90s, almost a decade before entering politics, and stood down as a director in 2009.

Since then, his shares have been held in a blind trust.

The firm maintains university guides including Hotcourses and Whatuni.

Companies House filings also show it recorded profits of £2.6m for the year to July 2016, while turnover was £11.1m.

New parent IDP Education specialises in providing advice to university students looking to travel as they learn.