Sunday 7 May 2017 12:52pm

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt picked up a £1m dividend from his university guide business before it was sold

Mark Sands
Hunt has been health secretary since replacing Andrew Lansley in 2012. (Source: Getty)

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt was handed a £1m dividend by his education business before it was sold off earlier this year.

Hunt owned a 48 per cent stake in Hotcourses, which was sold to Melbourne-based IPD Education in January.

The £35m sale saw hunt pocket almost £17m, and now figures released by Companies House have shown that Hunt also secured a final payday with a substantial £1m dividend.

The health secretary set up the business in the mid 90s, almost a decade before entering politics, and stood down as a director in 2009.

Since then, his shares have been held in a blind trust.

Read More: Jeremy Hunt calms China's fear of a bad Brexit deal

The firm maintains university guides including Hotcourses and Whatuni.

Companies House filings also show it recorded profits of £2.6m for the year to July 2016, while turnover was £11.1m.

New parent IDP Education specialises in providing advice to university students looking to travel as they learn.

