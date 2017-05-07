FTSE 100 7297.43 +0.68%
Sunday 7 May 2017 11:05am

Sunday Times Rich List 2017: The wealth of Britain's billionaires has boomed despite Brexit, but Mike Ashley, Sir Philip Green and Selfridges owning Weston family lose millions

Lynsey Barber
Luxuary Cars On Display Amidst Foreign Wealth In Knightsbridge
The super-rich are getting richer (Source: Getty)

The wealth of Britain's richest has rocketed with more billionaires than ever before, new figures reveal.

Brexit failed to derail the rise of the super-rich and the collective cash of the world's wealthiest topped a whopping £658bn - that's up 14 per cent on last year.

There are now 14 more billionaires in Britain than this time last year, with the number climbing to 134, according to the annual Sunday Times Rich List.

Read more: Could Anthony Joshua be the first billionaire boxer?

And it's the Hinduja brothers who boast the biggest bank account of £16.2bn, topping the list. Their fortune grew by £3.2bn, reclaiming a title they last held in 2014.

Other stalwarts in the ranking include Warner Music owner Len Blavatnik, who topped the list in 2015 and this year was the second richest person in the UK, followed by property magnates David and Simon Reuben who topped the list last year.

Read more: Why attacking billionaires doesn’t help the poor

The top 20 richest billionaires all increased their fortunes despite the turbulent geopolitical climate, apart from the Weston family, owners of Selfridges and Primark. The falling value of the family's shares in Associated British Food (ABF) cost them £500m.

Outside the top 20, Britain's wealthiest retailers also felt the pinch. The wealth of Sir Philip Green and Lady Green, the owners of Topshop and formerly BHS, saw their wealth shrink by £433m, It still stood at £2.7bn, however. And Mike Ashley, the controversial owner of Sports Direct, lost £270m, reducing his wealth to £2.2bn.

UK ranking

Name

Source of wealth

2017 wealth

Wealth increase/

decrease

1

Sri and Gopi Hinduja

Industry and finance

£16.2bn

Up £3.2bn

2

Len Blavatnik

Investment, music and media

£15.982bn

Up £4.392bn

3

David and Simon Reuben

Property and internet

£14bn

Up £900m

4

Lakshmi Mittal and family

Steel

£13.229bn

Up £6.109bn

5

Alisher Usmanov

Mining and investment

£11.791bn

Up £4.211bn

6

Ernesto and Kirsty Bertarelli

Pharmaceuticals

£11.5bn

Up £1.72bn

7

Guy, George and Galen Jr Weston and family

Retailing

£10.5bn

Down £500m

8

Kirsten and Jorn Rausing

Inheritance and investments

£9.66bn

Up £960m

9

The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family

Property

£9.52bn

Up £170m

10

Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho

Inheritance, brewing and banking

£9.3bn

Up £150m

11

Hans Rausing and family

Packaging

£9.25bn

Up £650m

12

John Fredriksen and family

Shipping and oil services

£8.057bn

Up £1.757bn

13

Roman Abramovich

Oil and industry

£8.053bn

Up £1.653bn

14

Sir James Dyson and family

Household goods and technology

£7.8bn

Up £2.8bn

15

Sir David and Sir Frederick Barclay

Property, media and internet retailing

£7.2bn

Up £200m

16

Mohamed Bin Issa Al Jaber and family

Hotels, food and industry

£6.763bn

Up £923m

17

Earl Cadogan and family

Property

£6.5bn

Up £800m

18

Jim Ratcliffe

Chemicals

£5.75bn

Up £2.55bn

19

Nicky Oppenheimer and family

Diamonds and mining

£5.534bn

Up £704m

20

Carrie and Francois Perrodo and family

Oil, gas and wine

£5.176bn

Up £1.826bn

New entries making their way on to the list for the first time include the superstar singer Adele and Ukip donor Aaron Banks with a net worth of £125m and £250m, respectively.

The co-founders of tech unicorn Skyscanner have also made it after selling the company in one of the biggest tech deals of last year. Bonamy Grimes and Gareth Wiliams landed a windfall from the £1.4bn sale to China's Ctrip which boosted their wealth to £142m and £215m, respectively.

