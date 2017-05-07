The wealth of Britain's richest has rocketed with more billionaires than ever before, new figures reveal.
Brexit failed to derail the rise of the super-rich and the collective cash of the world's wealthiest topped a whopping £658bn - that's up 14 per cent on last year.
There are now 14 more billionaires in Britain than this time last year, with the number climbing to 134, according to the annual Sunday Times Rich List.
Read more: Could Anthony Joshua be the first billionaire boxer?
And it's the Hinduja brothers who boast the biggest bank account of £16.2bn, topping the list. Their fortune grew by £3.2bn, reclaiming a title they last held in 2014.
Other stalwarts in the ranking include Warner Music owner Len Blavatnik, who topped the list in 2015 and this year was the second richest person in the UK, followed by property magnates David and Simon Reuben who topped the list last year.
Read more: Why attacking billionaires doesn’t help the poor
The top 20 richest billionaires all increased their fortunes despite the turbulent geopolitical climate, apart from the Weston family, owners of Selfridges and Primark. The falling value of the family's shares in Associated British Food (ABF) cost them £500m.
Outside the top 20, Britain's wealthiest retailers also felt the pinch. The wealth of Sir Philip Green and Lady Green, the owners of Topshop and formerly BHS, saw their wealth shrink by £433m, It still stood at £2.7bn, however. And Mike Ashley, the controversial owner of Sports Direct, lost £270m, reducing his wealth to £2.2bn.
|
UK ranking
|
Name
|
Source of wealth
|
2017 wealth
|
Wealth increase/
decrease
|
1
|
Sri and Gopi Hinduja
|
Industry and finance
|
£16.2bn
|
Up £3.2bn
|
2
|
Len Blavatnik
|
Investment, music and media
|
£15.982bn
|
Up £4.392bn
|
3
|
David and Simon Reuben
|
Property and internet
|
£14bn
|
Up £900m
|
4
|
Lakshmi Mittal and family
|
Steel
|
£13.229bn
|
Up £6.109bn
|
5
|
Alisher Usmanov
|
Mining and investment
|
£11.791bn
|
Up £4.211bn
|
6
|
Ernesto and Kirsty Bertarelli
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
£11.5bn
|
Up £1.72bn
|
7
|
Guy, George and Galen Jr Weston and family
|
Retailing
|
£10.5bn
|
Down £500m
|
8
|
Kirsten and Jorn Rausing
|
Inheritance and investments
|
£9.66bn
|
Up £960m
|
9
|
The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family
|
Property
|
£9.52bn
|
Up £170m
|
10
|
Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho
|
Inheritance, brewing and banking
|
£9.3bn
|
Up £150m
|
11
|
Hans Rausing and family
|
Packaging
|
£9.25bn
|
Up £650m
|
12
|
John Fredriksen and family
|
Shipping and oil services
|
£8.057bn
|
Up £1.757bn
|
13
|
Roman Abramovich
|
Oil and industry
|
£8.053bn
|
Up £1.653bn
|
14
|
Sir James Dyson and family
|
Household goods and technology
|
£7.8bn
|
Up £2.8bn
|
15
|
Sir David and Sir Frederick Barclay
|
Property, media and internet retailing
|
£7.2bn
|
Up £200m
|
16
|
Mohamed Bin Issa Al Jaber and family
|
Hotels, food and industry
|
£6.763bn
|
Up £923m
|
17
|
Earl Cadogan and family
|
Property
|
£6.5bn
|
Up £800m
|
18
|
Jim Ratcliffe
|
Chemicals
|
£5.75bn
|
Up £2.55bn
|
19
|
Nicky Oppenheimer and family
|
Diamonds and mining
|
£5.534bn
|
Up £704m
|
20
|
Carrie and Francois Perrodo and family
|
Oil, gas and wine
|
£5.176bn
|
Up £1.826bn
New entries making their way on to the list for the first time include the superstar singer Adele and Ukip donor Aaron Banks with a net worth of £125m and £250m, respectively.
The co-founders of tech unicorn Skyscanner have also made it after selling the company in one of the biggest tech deals of last year. Bonamy Grimes and Gareth Wiliams landed a windfall from the £1.4bn sale to China's Ctrip which boosted their wealth to £142m and £215m, respectively.