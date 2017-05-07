Lynsey Barber

The wealth of Britain's richest has rocketed with more billionaires than ever before, new figures reveal.

Brexit failed to derail the rise of the super-rich and the collective cash of the world's wealthiest topped a whopping £658bn - that's up 14 per cent on last year.

There are now 14 more billionaires in Britain than this time last year, with the number climbing to 134, according to the annual Sunday Times Rich List.

And it's the Hinduja brothers who boast the biggest bank account of £16.2bn, topping the list. Their fortune grew by £3.2bn, reclaiming a title they last held in 2014.

Other stalwarts in the ranking include Warner Music owner Len Blavatnik, who topped the list in 2015 and this year was the second richest person in the UK, followed by property magnates David and Simon Reuben who topped the list last year.

The top 20 richest billionaires all increased their fortunes despite the turbulent geopolitical climate, apart from the Weston family, owners of Selfridges and Primark. The falling value of the family's shares in Associated British Food (ABF) cost them £500m.

Outside the top 20, Britain's wealthiest retailers also felt the pinch. The wealth of Sir Philip Green and Lady Green, the owners of Topshop and formerly BHS, saw their wealth shrink by £433m, It still stood at £2.7bn, however. And Mike Ashley, the controversial owner of Sports Direct, lost £270m, reducing his wealth to £2.2bn.

UK ranking Name Source of wealth 2017 wealth Wealth increase/ decrease 1 Sri and Gopi Hinduja Industry and finance £16.2bn Up £3.2bn 2 Len Blavatnik Investment, music and media £15.982bn Up £4.392bn 3 David and Simon Reuben Property and internet £14bn Up £900m 4 Lakshmi Mittal and family Steel £13.229bn Up £6.109bn 5 Alisher Usmanov Mining and investment £11.791bn Up £4.211bn 6 Ernesto and Kirsty Bertarelli Pharmaceuticals £11.5bn Up £1.72bn 7 Guy, George and Galen Jr Weston and family Retailing £10.5bn Down £500m 8 Kirsten and Jorn Rausing Inheritance and investments £9.66bn Up £960m 9 The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family Property £9.52bn Up £170m 10 Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho Inheritance, brewing and banking £9.3bn Up £150m 11 Hans Rausing and family Packaging £9.25bn Up £650m 12 John Fredriksen and family Shipping and oil services £8.057bn Up £1.757bn 13 Roman Abramovich Oil and industry £8.053bn Up £1.653bn 14 Sir James Dyson and family Household goods and technology £7.8bn Up £2.8bn 15 Sir David and Sir Frederick Barclay Property, media and internet retailing £7.2bn Up £200m 16 Mohamed Bin Issa Al Jaber and family Hotels, food and industry £6.763bn Up £923m 17 Earl Cadogan and family Property £6.5bn Up £800m 18 Jim Ratcliffe Chemicals £5.75bn Up £2.55bn 19 Nicky Oppenheimer and family Diamonds and mining £5.534bn Up £704m 20 Carrie and Francois Perrodo and family Oil, gas and wine £5.176bn Up £1.826bn

New entries making their way on to the list for the first time include the superstar singer Adele and Ukip donor Aaron Banks with a net worth of £125m and £250m, respectively.

The co-founders of tech unicorn Skyscanner have also made it after selling the company in one of the biggest tech deals of last year. Bonamy Grimes and Gareth Wiliams landed a windfall from the £1.4bn sale to China's Ctrip which boosted their wealth to £142m and £215m, respectively.