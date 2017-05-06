Joe Hall

Arsene Wenger says his Arsenal players are ready to push themselves to the limit in order to beat Manchester United this Sunday and stay in the hunt for a top four finish.

Following last Sunday's damaging loss in the North London derby, anything less than a win over Jose Mourinho's men will leave Wenger's men on the verge of a first season without Champions League qualification for the first time in 21 seasons.

The last time United travelled to the Emirates a rampant Arsenal ripped the visitors apart in the opening exchanges of a 3-0 victory.

Yet Wenger says his players have to win this fixture by any means necessary, even if it means grinding out a crucial three points.

"No matter when you can score the goals that win you the game, you just want to win the game," he told the club's website.

"Even if you have to suffer, we are ready to do it. We just want to win the game. We want to respond after a disappointing performance, sometimes there is no better way to do it than in a big game."

United have not lost for 25 matches, their longest unbeaten run in Premier League history,

Wenger's cause could be made easier by Mourinho's decision to rest key players and introduce a number of rookie youngsters into his squad for the fixture.

Marouane Fellaini is suspended while Eric Bailly, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Antonio Valencia are all expected to be rested.

"We know [United] are on a strong unbeaten run, but they are not too far from us, that means they have had many draws," said Wenger.

"All the games are very tight so we just want to focus on our performance.

"Let's not focus on what they do or what they have done. Let's just focus on us. We know we can beat any team if we turn up with a strong performance."​