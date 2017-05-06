Courtney Goldsmith

Entrepreneurs young and old can look to the Sunday Times Rich List for inspiration on joining the ranks of Britain's mega-loaded - but what qualities do those who climb to the top of the list have in common?

Well, now we know.

According to estimates, all it takes is a mere £113m to feature on this year's edition of the list, which is published tomorrow.

Analysis of the wealthiest 250 people over the last five years by online startup TechRound found it also helps if you're a male, London-based property tycoon who was born outside the UK.

It comes as no surprise that men dominate the list, but frustratingly there has been no marked increase of women in the top 250 over the past five years. At this current snail's pace it will take until the year 2224 for a 50/50 split of men and women.

Read more: Gender pay gap reporting comes into force for UK's biggest employers

The most popular source of wealth over the last five years has been property, with almost a quarter of the top 250 each year making at least some of their fortune from the industry.

Other stand-out sectors of the super-rich are finance, pharmaceuticals and hedge funds. The oil industry, which used to have a strong showing on the list, was half as popular in 2016 as the three previous years.

And then there are those who inherit their fortune. On average, seven of the top 250 received their big boost from mum and dad.

Read more: Revealed: Britain's richest hedge fund managers

Although the majority of Britain's richest people were born in England, the list's top 10 has been dominated by non-UK residents.

Over the last five years, just eight per cent of the top 10 has been made up of Brits and no British-born person has made it higher than the third-place Weston family in 2015.

The most popular birthplaces on the list were

England - 52 per cent of the top 250

Scotland - Four per cent

India - Four per cent

US - Three per cent

Sweden - Three per cent

Daniel Tannenbaum, founder of TechRound said, “It is fascinating to dive so deeply into what it takes to be listed among Britain’s wealthiest individuals. We have seen an explosion in the tech industry in recent years, so it is perhaps surprising to see that property endures and still takes top spot among Britain’s wealthiest individuals.

"It will be interesting to see what this year’s list throws up and whether some of these trends continue in 2017."

Read more: Mr & Mrs Moneybags: the UK's richest couples revealed