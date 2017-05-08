Things to do when you've got 48 hours in... Doha, Qatar

Life&Style Writer

What to do

Climb behind the wheel of a 4x4 and head out on a desert safari adventure. Expert Qatari guides will take you camel riding and sand boarding, before rounding off the day with a moonlit Bedoin-style barbeque beneath the stars.

Where to stay

The stunning St. Regis Doha frequently pops up in lists of the world’s best hotels, and it’s plain to see why. The luxury hotel boasts an exclusive private beach, signature spa and personal butler service. Visit stregisdoha.com

What to see

A trip to Doha isn’t complete without a visit to the world renowned Museum of Islamic Art, which brings together more than 14 centuries of art and artefacts from every corner of the Islamic world. Visit mia.org.qa

Where to eat

Enjoy Lebanese fine dining and incredible views across the Corniche waterfront promenade at Al Mourjan, where an authentic Middle Eastern seafood menu is served in style. Visit almourjan.com



