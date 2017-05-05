Emma Haslett

After a series of stonking victories for the Conservative Party in the local elections, Theresa May has said she "will not take anything for granted" as her rival admitted: "we've got four weeks to get our message out".

In a brief appearance in Brentford, the Prime Minister cautioned against over-confidence among her party, after figures suggested the Tories had won 38 per cent of the vote in yesterday's local elections.

"I will not take anything for granted and neither will the team I lead," she said.

"[In] the last couple of years, we saw that opinion polls got it wrong in the 2015 election, they got it wrong at the referendum and, of course, Jeremy Corbyn has pointed out he had a 200-1 chance for the Labour leadership."

By 5.15pm, the Tories had won 164 new council seats, while Labour lost 112. Ukip won only one seat.

The Conservatives' most notable triumph was in the West Midlands, where former John Lewis boss and Tory candidate Andy Street was elected its first metropolitan mayor, despite the region being traditionally Labour.

Difficult results

Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn said Labour had "had some difficult results overnight".

"We’ve gained seats in some places, we’ve held councils many predicted we wouldn’t - and, unfortunately, others have not been elected.

"I want to use this opportunity thank every Labour candidate and every party worker and supporter for the incredible effort they’ve put in in the past few weeks in this election.

"We’ve now got four weeks until the General Election: four weeks to get a message out there.

Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson also paid tribute to those who stood in the vote:

"I have nothing but respect and admiration for each and every one of them and I want to thank them for their contribution," he said.