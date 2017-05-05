Melissa York

Havelock Walk, Forest Hill, £2.6m

The buyer of this converted warehouse in south London, isn’t just buying a unique living space, they’re practically buying into an artist collective. Located on one of the most creative streets in London, they’ll be neighbours with a Turner Prize-nomnated artist and a Mercury Prize-winning musician.

Havelock Street’s artistic origins began several years ago when a sculptor first developed this cobbled, blocked off street into a live-work community. Its diverse array of old warehouses have now been turned into studios, workshops and houses and it was even recently given conservation area status in recognition of its creative output.

Raw and characterful

Described by estate agent The Modern House as “raw and characterful”, this space spans over 4,500sqft. It’s split into two spaces, a flexible work space on the ground floor, loosely divided up using partition walls, and flooded with natural light thanks to a large sash window and two original double height doors.

Upstairs, windows all along the front of the building keep things breezy, yet its rustic charm is kept intact with original factory wooden floors and steel supports.

A bedroom, an office (or a second bedroom), a bathroom and a small kitchen next to a soundproofed recording studio sit towards the back of the building, while outdoor space comprises a private balcony and a decked roof terrace accessed via a spiral staircase. And when you need to venture out for inspiration, Forest Hill station is practically next door.

