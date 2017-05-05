FTSE 100 7285.08 +0.51%
Friday 5 May 2017 4:05pm

Pearson shareholders reject chief executive John Fallon's £1.5m pay package

Courtney Goldsmith
Shareholders in Pearson have rejected the firm's executive pay packages.

During the company's annual general meeting today, about 62 per cent, or 385,996,157 shareholders, voted against approving the struggling publisher's annual remuneration report.

Investors hit back after Pearson gave chief executive John Fallon a 20 per cent pay rise for 2016, to £1.5m, despite the company’s £2.6bn loss.

Advisers on voting at shareholder meetings, Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis, had encouraged clients to reject the remuneration report.

Glass Lewis said in a report ahead of the meeting that it remained concerned by "the disconnect between bonus payouts and the financial performance".

