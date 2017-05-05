Joe Hall

Three-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic has split with his entire coaching staff in the hope that "shock therapy" will result in better performances on the court.

The world No2 has failed to advance beyond the quarter-finals of any competition since he suffered a shock defeat to world No117 Denis Istomin in the second round of the Australian Open.

Djokovic says he came to a mutual agreement with his staff — including former head coach Maria Vajda who has been a member of the Serb's team for 11 years — to part ways.

​A statement on Djokovic's website said the "shock therapy" that will see the 29 year-old manage his own training until he finds a replacement could jolt him out of his slump.

Djokovic, who parted with former coach Boris Becker last December, lost his No1 ranking to Murray last November after 122 weeks at the top and became the first top three player to lose to Belgian David Goffin last month.

"I want to continue raising the level of my game and stamina and this is a continuous process," said Djokovic.

"I enjoy this journey, it feels like I am starting something new again and I love this challenge. I am a hunter and my biggest goal is to find the winning spark on the court again.

"I want to find a way to come back to the top stronger and more resilient. I have so much faith in this process and that's why I will take time to find the right person who I can connect with professionally.

"I have been on the tour long enough to know how to manage daily routines and I don't want to rush my decision."