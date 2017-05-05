Labour's Steve Rotheram has been elected as mayor of Liverpool

Helen Cahill

Labour's Steve Rotheram has been elected as first metro mayor of Liverpool in the local elections, according to the BBC.

The party has put in a disappointing performance in the local elections across Britain, losing overall control of Glasgow, but it is expected to win a handful of the metro mayoral races.

One of the key mayoral elections, in Greater Manchester, is expected to be won by Labour's Andy Burnham.

But in England overall, Labour has been shedding seats. So far, the party has made a net loss of 45 seats, and the Conservatives have made a net gain of 132 seats, taking overall control of five extra councils. Twelve out of 34 councils in England have reported full results.

Rotheram told the BBC that devolution presented a "golden opportunity" to "address the disconnect that many feel exists with politics and the political process".