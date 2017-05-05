FTSE 100 7271.24 +0.32%
Local elections 2017: Labour loses control of Glasgow

The local elections are not going well for Labour (Source: Getty)

Labour has lost control of Glasgow council the Scottish local elections, where it has been in power since 1980.

The party has held the city since 1980, but now the SNP is hoping to win a majority.

The full result for Glasgow is not yet out, but early losses for the Labour party mean it will not become the leading party in Scotland's biggest city.

The party had 43 candidates for the 85 seats in Glasgow, and needed to win all of the them to keep control of the council.

However, three wards have so far been reported, and the Labour candidate lost to a Tory in Shettleston. It was the first ever win for the Tories in the area.

In the results received so far in England and Wales, the Tories have been sweeping to victory, and now have a net gain of more than 116. Labour has made a net loss of more than 60 seats.

And the Tory gain has hit Ukip hard. The party has made a net loss of over 40 seats in the election, and has only one a single seat.

In a statement, Ukip leader Paul Nuttall said the party was the victim of its own success but that a "bright future" lies ahead.

