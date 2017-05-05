Emma Haslett

You probably won't have to (or be able to, if you're on the Tube) sit down to hear this bombshell: a new report has named London the most expensive place to buy a monthly travelcard in the world.

The report, by Deutsche Bank, put London at the top of a 47-strong list including New York City, Tokyo and Zurich thanks to the $174 (£126) cost of the monthly commute (and that's just for zones one and two).

London's position at the top of the ranking is despite a seven per cent drop in the real-terms cost of the travelcard.

Second on the list was Dublin, with an average monthly cost of $132, followed by Auckland, where monthly travel costs $123 a month.

The sixth annual Mapping the World's Prices report also ranked cities by off-the-wall metrics including how much it costs to buy a pint of beer in a neighbourhood pub, where London fell five positions from last year to 13th; as well as how much it costs to buy two litres of Coca-Cola (London was 12th, down six positions) and the cost of renting a car for a day (where the capital came third, down from first last year).

Overall, though, Zurich was ranked the most expensive place to live, while London slipped out of the top 10 thanks to the weak pound.