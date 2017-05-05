Aberdeen Asset Management boss Martin Gilbert joins Glencore board

Caitlin Morrison

Aberdeen Asset Management chief executive Martin Gilbert has joined the board of miner Glencore.

Gilbert takes up his role as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect.

Tony Hayward, Glencore's chairman, said: "On behalf of the board I am delighted to announce the appointment of Martin Gilbert. Martin is one of the leading entrepreneurs of asset management and also has a long track record as a FTSE non-executive director. We are delighted that Martin has agreed to join us and look forward to benefitting from his experience and insights."

The company cited Gilbert's experience as chair of the Prudential Regulation Authority's practitioner panel and as a member of the board of directors of the Institute of International Finance, as well as his membership of the international advisory panel of the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the international advisory board of British American Business.

Glencore's share price is up by more than two per cent today, while Aberdeen's is up by a more modest 0.1 per cent.

Gilbert will be busy enough looking after Aberdeen over the coming months - the asset manager recently announced plans to merge with Standard Life.