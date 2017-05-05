FTSE 100 7254.26 +0.08%
Friday 5 May 2017 11:23am

Acclaimed boffin invents bike helmet that folds in half and fits into a small bag

Oliver Gill
Follow Oliver
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk Fintech: What Will Bring the Most Change?

An acclaimed inventor who escaped a near-death cycling experience has invented a cycle helmet that will fold down and can be easily fitted into a small bag or case.

Two-time British Inventor of the Year Jeff Woolf has worked with start-up Morpher to develop the helmet that the firm said will encourage the 83 per cent of people who don't wear a helmet because it is too cumbersome, to do so.

Read more: A bike helmet made of paper has just won the James Dyson Award

With increasing numbers of Londoners taking to two wheels to pedal around the streets of the capital, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has warned 75 per cent of cyclist fatalities in the UK were from serious head injuries.

“The goal is to get people to carry a Morpher in their bags, it will become a habit: habit that will save lives,” said Woolf.

​Morpher has raised £510,000 through a Seedrs campaign and is inching towards its target of £600,000.

Read more: Meet the 17 high-growth startups being hot-housed by the LSE

Woolf added: “The launch of the Seedrs campaign and the incredible response to Morpher so far means that I am now close to fulfilling my dream of getting as many people as possible to find it easy to carry a bike helmet.If we save even one life because someone is wearing a Morpher Helmet then it will all have been worth it."

Morpher said its helmet has patents granted in many countries, pending in several others.

It has the CE1078 and CPSC safety certification and is manufactured by one of the world’s leading helmet manufacturers who also produce for big name brand cycle helmets such as Bell, Giro, Scott, Lazer, Specialized, Bolle, Kali, POC, Trek and Limar.

Tags

Related articles

Gina Miller's latest crowdfunding campaign has raised over £120,000
Hayley Kirton
Hayley Kirton | Staff

Liverpool FC sports nutrition firm is training for a marathon not a sprint
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

New success cycle? Why Rapha split from Team Sky
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff