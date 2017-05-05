Ukip is getting wiped out in the local elections as Tories gobble up seats

Helen Cahill

Ukip getting wiped out in the local elections, while the Tories make gains in councils across the country.

The party's local government spokesperson has been forced to declare that Ukip is still "leading the national agenda". Results from yesterday's vote have been pouring in this morning, and Ukip has failed to win any seats so far.

So far Ukip has lost:

42 seats in England

Two seats in Wales.

Meanwhile, the Tories are steaming ahead:

Winning 399 seats in England, a net gain of 116, taking net four councils

Winning 98 seats in Wales, a net gain of 36, taking net one council.

In a statement, Ukip leader Paul Nuttall said: "We are victims of our own success but a bright future still lays ahead.

"In the local elections yesterday many excellent UKIP representatives lost their seats on county councils despite campaigning hard for re-election.



"Frankly, there is nothing they could have done in the face of a big national swing to the Tories."

However, former Ukip MEP Steven Woolfe, who once contended to become leadership of the party, said that Ukip's policies were to blame for its failures.

He told the BBC: "The darker forces within Ukip...have managed to rise..and that just won't work in the UK."

Former business secretary Vince Cable told BBC Breakfast the sweeping wins for the Conservative party show its leadership is "taking on board the agenda as well as the former voters of Ukip".