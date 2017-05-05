Helen Cahill

Labour's Andy Burnham has triumphed in Manchester's mayoral election, winning over 50 per cent in the first round of voting.

​He was up against the Conservatives' Sean Anstee, leader of Trafford Council, and the Liberal Democrat Jane Brophy.

The new mayor will work alongside 10 council leaders across the Greater Manchester region and will have powers of health, transport, housing, and policing.

Burnham, a prominent supporter of the victims of the Hillsborough disaster, was widely expected to win Manchester's first metro mayoral election. The Greater Manchester area predominantly voted Labour in the local elections last year, and in the general election in 2015.

He has said that he will quit as an MP if elected as mayor, having departed from Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet during his speech at the Labour Conference in Liverpool last September in order to focus on the mayoral race.